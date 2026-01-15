Venezuela’s Machado says she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump during their meeting

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado waves to supporters on Pennsylvania Avenue as she leaves the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump during a meeting with him at the White House on Thursday, saluting his “unique commitment with our freedom” despite his repeatedly questioning her credibility to take over her country after the U.S. ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Machado did not provide further details of the exchange, and the White House didn’t say if Trump accepted the medal, or provide more clarity.

The Nobel Institute, which awarded the prize, had said Machado couldn’t give it to Trump. The White House said before Trump’s meeting with Machado that, if she tried to do that, whether he accepted it would be entirely up to the president himself.

“I presented the President of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize,” Machado told reporters after leaving the White House and heading to Capitol Hill. She said she’d done so ”as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

Even if it the gesture proves to be purely symbolic, it was extraordinary given that Trump has failed to support Machado eventually becoming Venezuela’s leader following Maduro’s capture in an audacious U.S. military raid this month.

Trump has also raised doubts about his stated commitment to backing democratic rule for that country, giving no timetable on when elections might be held — and Machado indicated he’d provided few details on that front during their meeting.

‘We can count on President Trump’

Before her visit to Washington, Machado had not been seen in public since she traveled last month to Norway, where her daughter received the Nobel medal on her behalf. She had spent 11 months in hiding in Venezuela before she appeared in Norway after the ceremony.

Nevertheless, after a closed-door discussion with Trump, she greeted dozens of cheering supporters waiting for her near the White House gates — stopping to hug many.

“We can count on President Trump,” she told them, prompting some to briefly chant “Thank you, Trump,” but she didn’t elaborate.

Trump hasn’t commented on the meeting. But the jubilant scene stood in contrast to the president having signaled his willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s No. 2. Along with others in the deposed leader’s inner circle, Rodríguez remains in charge of day-to-day government operations and delivered her first state of the union speech during Machado’s Washington trip.

In endorsing Rodríguez so far, Trump sidelined Machado, who has long been a face of resistance in Venezuela.

While Trump and Machado’s meeting was still going on, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Venezuela’s opposition leader “a remarkable and brave voice,” but also said the meeting didn’t mean Trump’s opinion of her changed, calling it “a realistic assessment.”

Trump has said it would be difficult for Machado to lead because she “doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country.” Her party is widely believed to have won 2024 elections rejected by Maduro.

Leavitt went on to say that Trump supported new Venezuelan elections “when the time is right” but did not say when he thought that might be.

‘I don’t think he needs to hear anything’

Leavitt said Machado sought the face-to-face meeting without setting expectations for what would occur. Machado previously offered to share with Trump the Nobel Peace Prize she won last year, an honor he has coveted.

“I don’t think he needs to hear anything from Ms. Machado,” the press secretary said, other than to have a ”frank and positive discussion about what’s taking place in Venezuela.”

All told, Machado spent about two and a half hours at the White House.

After that, Machado held a closed-door meeting with a bipartisan group of senators. Her comments about presenting her Nobel award to Trump came after those discussions.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said that in their meeting, Machado told the senators, “If there’s not some progress, real progress towards a transition in power, and/or elections in the next several months, we should all be worried,”

“She reminded us that Delcy Rodriguez is, in many ways, worse than Maduro,” he added.

Asked if Machado had heard any commitment from the White House today on holding Venezuelan elections, Murphy said, “No, I don’t think she got any commitment from them.”

But Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, was exultant following the meeting, saying Machado “delivered a message that loud and clear: What President Trump did was the most important, significant event in Latin America. That getting rid of Maduro was absolutely essential.”

Her Washington stop began after U.S. forces in the Caribbean Sea seized another sanctioned oil tanker that the Trump administration says had ties to Venezuela. It is part of a broader U.S. effort to take control of the South American country’s oil after U.S. forces seized Maduro and his wife at a heavily guarded compound in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and brought them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.

Leavitt said Venezuela’s interim authorities have been fully cooperating with the Trump administration and that Rodríguez’s government said it planned to release more prisoners detained under Maduro. Among those released were five Americans this week.

Rodríguez has adopted a less strident position toward Trump then she did immediately after Maduro’s ouster, suggesting that she can make the Republican administration’s “America First” policies toward the Western Hemisphere, work for Venezuela — at least for now.

Trump said Wednesday that he had a “great conversation” with Rodríguez, their first since Maduro was ousted.

Machado doesn’t get the nod from Trump

Even before indicating the willingness to work with Venezuela’s interim government, Trump was quick to snub Machado. Just hours after Maduro’s capture, Trump said of Machado that “it would be very tough for her to be the leader.”

Machado has steered a careful course to avoid offending Trump, notably after winning the peace prize.

The industrial engineer and daughter of a steel magnate, Machado began challenging the ruling party in 2004, when the nongovernmental organization she co-founded, Súmate, promoted a referendum to recall then-President Hugo Chávez. The initiative failed, and Machado and other Súmate executives were charged with conspiracy.

A year later, she drew the anger of Chávez and his allies again for traveling to Washington to meet President George W. Bush. A photo showing her shaking hands with Bush in the Oval Office lives in the collective memory. Chávez considered Bush an adversary.

Almost two decades later, she marshaled millions of Venezuelans to reject Chávez’s successor, Maduro, for another term in the 2024 election. But ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared him the winner despite ample credible evidence to the contrary. Ensuing anti-government protests ended in a brutal crackdown by state security forces.