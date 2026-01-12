Shaw Local

Photos: Protests, vigils across northern Illinois rally against ICE

Protests follow fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by ICE agent

By Emily K. Coleman

Candlelight vigils and protests were held this week across northern Illinois and beyond in honor of Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

McHenry County

More than 600 people came out Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, on Route 31 in McHenry for an anti-ICE protest, organized by Indivisible McHenry County. The national organization encouraged protests over the weekend in response to the death of Renee Good Wednesday in Minneapolis.

More than 600 people came out Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, on Route 31 in McHenry for an anti-ICE protest, organized by Indivisible McHenry County. The national organization encouraged protests over the weekend in response to the death of Renee Good Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Janelle Walker)

La Salle County

Over 100 protesters gathered during a "ICE out for good" rally on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at Washington Park in Ottawa. Illinois Valley Indivisible held the rally. Protesters rallied in solidarity with Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Over 100 protesters gathered during a "ICE out for good" rally on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at Washington Park in Ottawa. Illinois Valley Indivisible held the rally. Protesters rallied in solidarity with Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County

Protesters hold signs during a "ICE Out For Good" protest on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Rotary Park in Princeton. The Bureau County Democrats organized the event. About two-dozen protesters gathered to protest the ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Protesters hold signs during a "ICE out for good" protest on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Rotary Park in Princeton. The Bureau County Democrats organized the event. About two-dozen protesters gathered to protest the ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. (Scott Anderson)

Ogle County

A candlelight vigil was held Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, on one corner of the Ogle County Courthouse square in Oregon for Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman who was shot and killed during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Approximately 100 people attended the Oregon event that was organized by Indivisible of Ogle County.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 on one corner of the Ogle County Courthouse square in Oregon for Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Approximately 100 people attended the Oregon event that was organized by Indivisible of Ogle County. (Earleen Hinton)

DeKalb County

Vigil-goers gather holding lit candles in downtown DeKalb at Memorial Park on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, for a vigil to remember the life of Renee Nicole Good, 37, a Minnesota mother who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026. Organizers said the vigil was meant to provide a peaceful place to mourn as President Donald Trump's violent immigration enforcement sweeps across the country grow more divisive.

Vigil-goers gather holding lit candles in downtown DeKalb at Memorial Park on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, for a vigil to remember the life of Renee Nicole Good, 37, a Minnesota mother who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026. Organizers said the vigil was meant to provide a peaceful place to mourn as President Donald Trump's violent immigration enforcement sweeps across the country grow more divisive. (Devin Oommen for Shaw Local)

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.