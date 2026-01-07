Duckworth calls Trump ‘a coward and a liar’ with no clear plan in harsh rebuke over Venezuela strikes

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, joined by fellow Democratic legislators, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York (left) and Mark Warner of Virginia, speaks at a news conference from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, against President Donald Trump's actions ordering the U.S. military to strike Venezuela and depose Nicolas Maduro without congressional approval. (Screengrab of live televised press conference) (Shaw Local News Network)

Iraq War veteran and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth slammed President Donald Trump’s administration Tuesday, accusing the president of cowardice and unlawfully inciting a war with Venezuela with no clear plan for resolution, while leaving Americans with rising costs of living and healthcare crises.

Duckworth joined Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a news conference, casting a sharp public rebuke days after American military forces targeted the capital city of Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In fiery prepared remarks, Duckworth denounced Maduro but criticized Trump for risking American lives “for no good reason he can articulate other than the greed of oil.”

She called the president “a coward and a liar.”

“Maybe Trump dodged the draft so many times that he is incapable of understanding the lessons that the rest of us have learned from past conflicts that are based on lies,” Duckworth said. “We fought a war in Iraq for oil. We sent troops there, myself included, looking for weapons of mass destruction that did not exist ... and yet here we are again in Venezuela.”

The Democrats said America’s dramatic middle-of-the-night actions Saturday, done without congressional approval, set a dangerous precedent for unlawful international conflict moving forward.

The Trump administration has declared that action carried out after months of secret planning was needed to reduce the flow of dangerous drugs into the U.S. and to tap Venezuela’s significant oil reserves.

Trump claimed the U.S. government would help run the country and was already doing so, though there were no immediate signs of that.

Trump US Venezuela President Donald Trump listens to a question during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Secretary of State Marco Rubio watches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

The three Democrats on Tuesday joined a growing list of vocal dissenters who say Saturday’s strikes and decision to remove Maduro, who now faces federal drug charges, from power were irresponsible and not thought through.

Previous military actions that deposed autocratic leaders, notably in Panama in 1989 and Iraq in 2003, were preceded by months, if not years, of interagency discussion and debate over how best to deal with power vacuums caused by the ousters of their leaders. The State Department, White House National Security Council, the Pentagon and the intelligence community all participated in that planning.

A decorated Air Force veteran who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Duckworth praised American military efforts after Saturday’s strikes saw no American lives lost.

Warner also noted the lack of American fatalities. But he lambasted the president, arguing that Trump has no plan for how to pay for a potential war. He cast doubt after the president said the ongoing conflict won’t cost American lives.

“Military action without a plan for the day after leads to devastating consequences,” Warner said.

Dozens of non-Americans were killed in Saturday’s operation, however, The Associated Press reported.

APTOPIX Venezuela US Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP)

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed, Venezuela’s military announced Monday, bringing the official death count up to at least 56 people. According to the Pentagon, seven U.S. servicemembers were injured, though five have already returned to duty while two are still recovering. According to Cuba’s government, 32 Cuban military and police officers working in Venezuela were killed. More civilians in Venezuela were killed in the strikes, AP reporting shows, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

Duckworth pointed out that American soldiers were injured, and in the same breath criticized Trump’s cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, meant to support those who’ve served.

“When I go home to Illinois, folks are talking about healthcare costs, grocery costs,” Duckworth said. “Tell me, please tell me how he’s making America great again when those costs for everyday Americans are skyrocketing because of his policies.”

Schumer said he and Warner sat through a lengthy classified briefing on Monday with the Trump administration that left them with more questions than answers. He said he asked top officials how many American troops would be sent to Venezuela, what the financial cost would be and if Trump planned on targeting other nations’ leaders next.

When asked by a reporter if he regretted voting to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Schumer said he was “deeply disappointed” in the Republican.

A Senate vote on a Democrat-backed resolution to the War Powers Act, which limits presidential directives to the military without congressional support, is expected Thursday. Schumer called the vote his party’s primary focus and said it’s also supported by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

“If we can pass that – we only need two more votes – all future action in Venezuela could stop,” Schumer said.

The resolution, if passed, could further limit Trump’s legal ability to conduct future military operations in Venezuela. Schumer said Monday’s classified briefing provided no real answers on how long Trump plans to run the country, as the president said he would.

“If Donald Trump wants to run a country,” Duckworth said, “he should think about running the United States of America.”

The Associated Press contributed.