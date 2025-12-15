Fire officials urge following these safety tips this holiday season

Keep lit candles at least 12 inches away from decorations or anything that can catch fire. (O Christmas)

As holiday celebrations ramp up, Illinois fire officials are urging families to make fire safety a priority, citing new data showing that candles and decorations placed too close to heat sources remain leading causes of home decoration fires.

The National Fire Protection Association reported that U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated average of 832 home structure fires per year that begin with decorations, excluding Christmas trees.

Between 2019 and 2023, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 145 home fires per year that started with Christmas trees.

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in more than 2 in 5 homes. As Christmas trees dry out, they become more flammable.

Candle fires peak in December, followed closely by January. More than half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles, the Illinois State Fire Marshal‘s Office said.

The Keep the Wreath Red campaign kicked off in Dixon on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Wreaths at the Dixon City and Rural Fire stations will stay red when there are no holiday-related fires. (Alex T. Paschal)

The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Before you head to bed or out for the evening, extinguish all lit candles, the fire marshal‘s office said.

“It’s important that folks follow manufacturers’ instructions when hanging lights, avoid overloading outlets and ensure decorations are kept away from heating sources. Additionally, decorations should never be placed in doorways or block escape routes in case of a fire,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said in a statement.

The Keep the Wreath Red campaign raises awareness about the importance of fire safety during the holiday season (from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2). Last year, 12 lives were lost in fire-related incidents during the holiday season in Illinois, the fire marshal’s office said.

The Keep the Wreath Red campaign began in 1954 in Naperville to raise awareness about holiday fire safety. White light bulbs will replace the red bulbs when a fire-related death is reported in the state.

The goal of the campaign each year is to raise awareness and help prevent fire deaths from occurring.

Fire safety tips during the holidays

• Be careful with holiday decorations. Make sure decorations are either flame retardant or flame resistant.

• Keep lit candles at least 12 inches away from decorations or anything that can catch fire.

• Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

• Extinguish all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

• Check to make sure your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use or both.

• Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for the number of light strings you can string together.

• Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

• If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily. It is not unusual for a tree to drink 2 gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.

• Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.