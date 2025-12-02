Arctic blast to hit northern Illinois: Wind chills of -10 to -20 expected

Northern Illinois will deal with a stretch of bitter cold and occasional light snow through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast issued Tuesday.

Areas of freezing fog developed before sunrise Tuesday, especially along the I-80 corridor and into the Fox Valley, where untreated roads may remain slick from earlier snowfall.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday as high pressure moves across the region, allowing southerly winds to return by evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens Tuesday night before gradually rising overnight ahead of a midweek cold front.

Light snow is possible on Wednesday afternoon as the front approaches. Any accumulation is expected to be less than one inch, and some areas may only see flurries.

The stronger impacts will come from the arctic air arriving Wednesday night. Northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph will drive temperatures into the single digits, with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees expected both Thursday and Friday mornings. Subzero lows are likely across northwest Illinois, with slightly warmer readings near Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through the end of the week. Another system may bring accumulating snow this weekend or early next week, according to the NWS.