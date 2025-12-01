Snowstorm to hit northern Illinois today: Up to 4 inches expected during evening commute

A city of Kankakee snow plow clears accumulated snow on South Schuyler Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 29, evening as flurries fell most of the day. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A fast-moving winter system is expected to bring 2-4 inches of snow to northern Illinois on Monday afternoon and evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region.

The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight Monday, covering a wide swath of counties including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, and Cook and Will counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon to midnight for Whiteside, Bureau, and Putnam counties.

The weather service said 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected across the advisory area, with the potential for slightly higher totals south of Interstate 80.

Monday's snow forecast for northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Snow is expected to begin during the mid-afternoon hours and continue through the evening, and will likely affect the evening commute. The weather service warned that reduced visibility, slick roads, and slowed driving conditions are likely as the snow intensifies during the evening rush hour.

Monday's snow forecast for the Sauk Valley and Princeton (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Forecasters urged drivers to allow extra travel time, check road conditions before heading out, and be prepared for quickly changing pavement conditions, especially on untreated roads. Motorists should also anticipate slower speeds and potential delays on major routes, including Interstates 55, 57, 80, 88, 90, and 94.

While the storm is expected to move out around midnight, temperatures will remain cold enough for untreated surfaces to stay slick into early Tuesday.