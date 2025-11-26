Significant weekend snowfall possible across northern Illinois; travel impacts likely Saturday

Northern Illinois could see its first high-impact winter storm of the season this weekend, with the National Weather Service warning of the potential for more than 6 inches of snow Saturday into Saturday night.

While the NWS stressed that exact snowfall totals and the precise track of the storm remain uncertain, confidence is growing that much of the region will experience accumulating snow during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Areas northwest of a Chicago-to-Mendota line currently have the highest potential for heavier totals, with typical snow ratios that could support amounts over 6 inches. In these areas, snowfall rates may reach 1 inch per hour at times. Farther south and east – including Joliet and Kankakee – temperatures may briefly rise near or above freezing Saturday afternoon, raising the possibility of snow mixing with rain. Whether that occurs will depend on the exact placement of the surface low, which forecasters say is still uncertain.

Regardless of the final totals, travel impacts appear likely. The weather service highlighted two zones in its early outlook: a colder northwest region expected to remain all snow, and a transition zone farther south where snow may become wetter and potentially change to rain later in the day. Gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph may also contribute to reduced visibility.

Ahead of the storm, blustery and cold conditions will continue through Thanksgiving, with wind chills in the teens and persistent gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal into next week, with another chance for light snow Monday night and the potential for subzero lows in rural areas.

Travelers are urged to closely monitor forecast updates and be prepared to adjust weekend plans if conditions worsen.