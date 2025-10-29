Border Patrol’s Bovino due in court for first check-in on Chicago immigration crackdown

CHICAGO (AP) — A senior Border Patrol official is due in court Wednesday for the first of his daily court-mandated check-ins about the Chicago area immigration enforcement operation, which has produced more than 1,800 arrests and complaints of excessive force.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis took the rare step Tuesday of ordering Greg Bovino, who is leading Border Patrol efforts in Chicago, to brief her every evening. It is an unprecedented bid to impose real-time oversight on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the city after weeks of tense encounters and increasingly aggressive tactics by agents.

Ellis’ order followed enforcement actions in which tear gas was used, including in a neighborhood where children had gathered for a Halloween parade on the city’s Northwest Side. Neighbors had joined in the street as someone was arrested.

“Halloween is on Friday,” she said. “I do not want to get violation reports from the plaintiffs that show that agents are out and about on Halloween, where kids are present and tear gas is being deployed.”

The Chicago court actions came as groups and officials across the country have filed lawsuit aimed at restricting federal deployments of National Guard troops. On Wednesday, a federal trial is set to begin that seeks to block a troop deployment in Portland, Oregon.

In Chicago, Bovino, who is chief of the Border Patrol sector in El Centro, California, must sit for a daily 5:45 p.m. briefing to report how his agents are enforcing the law and whether they are staying within constitutional bounds, Ellis said. The check-ins will take place until a Nov. 5 hearing in a lawsuit brought by news outlets and protesters who say agents have used too much force during demonstrations.

Ellis also demanded that Bovino produce all use-of-force reports since Sept. 2 from agents involved in Operation Midway Blitz.

The judge expressed confidence Tuesday that the check-ins will prevent excessive use of force in Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Lawyers for the government have repeatedly defended the actions of agents, including those from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and told the judge that videos and other portrayals of enforcement actions have been one-sided.

Besides his court appearance, Bovino still must sit for a deposition, an interview in private, with lawyers from both sides.

Ellis has already ordered agents to wear badges, and she’s banned them from using certain riot control techniques against peaceful protesters and journalists. She subsequently required body cameras after the use of tear gas raised concerns that agents were not following her initial order.

Ellis set a Friday deadline for Bovino to get a camera and to complete training.