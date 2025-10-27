Milei emerges triumphant in high-stakes Argentine midterm elections closely watched by Washington

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei won decisive victories in key districts across the country in midterm elections on Sunday, clinching a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens his ability to carry out his radical free-market experiment with billions of dollars in backing from the Trump administration.

Milei’s governing La Libertad Avanza party won 40.84% of the votes nationally in elections for the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities. The results widely reported also showed his party won six of the eight provinces that voted to renew a third of the Senate.

In Sunday’s elections, Argentines voted on nearly half the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, and for a third of those in the upper house, the Senate.