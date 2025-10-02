Arellano to host virtual town hall Oct. 6

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is inviting residents from across the 37th Senate District to join him for a virtual town hall event at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

The town hall will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“This event is a great opportunity for constituents to learn more about the work I and the rest of the General Assembly will be focusing on during the upcoming veto session, including major issues such as energy and transit,” Arellano said. “Most importantly, I want to hear from you. By submitting your questions, you can voice your concerns, and I can stand up for your priorities.”

Arellano will provide updates on a range of issues that could come before the legislature during the coming October veto session. This will be his first online town hall, designed to augment the in-person town halls his office held over the summer.

How to participate

Submit your questions: Constituents can send questions in advance using the following link: https://il-37-senate-arellano.web.fireside21.app/forms/form/?ID=11.

Join the event: Watch live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SenatorLi.