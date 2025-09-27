Dixon man charged with attempted murder of police seeks to wear civilian clothes at hearings

Jonathon Gounaris enters an Ogle County courtroom for a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

An attorney for Jonathon Gounaris, a rural Dixon man charged with attempted murder of three police officers, plans to file a petition asking that his client be allowed to wear civilian clothes during court hearings.

Gounaris, 33, faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of possessing a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. The charges stem from a June 12, 2024, standoff with police in the Lost Lake subdivision near Dixon.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.

Gounaris appeared Thursday, Sept. 25, before Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe with attorney Jack DeBacker of Wolf Criminal Law. Another attorney from the firm, William Wolf, who is representing Gounaris, was unable to attend.

At a hearing on Aug. 25, Wolf argued against the court’s earlier decision allowing media coverage, including photographs of those involved in the proceedings. He asked the judge to prevent what he called a “perpetual perp walk” and requested that Gounaris be allowed to attend hearings without shackles and dressed in civilian clothes.

DeBacker said Thursday that Wolf still intends to file that petition. Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock opposed the request at the August hearing, saying a person in custody does not get to be “dressed out.” He added that Gounaris’ case has not received more attention than other high-profile cases in the county.

Judge Roe agreed with Rock but said he would consider allowing Gounaris to attend hearings without handcuffs and would consider a written request.

On Thursday, Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse asked the court to continue Gounaris’ detention based on previous arguments. DeBacker did not object.

Gounaris’ next court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 30.