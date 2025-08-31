Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
News

Listen: Sauk Valley’s 5 most-read stories this week, Aug. 24-30

Coloma Township Supervisor Kristine Dobbs speaks about some credit card expenses Monday, June 16, 2025.

Coloma Township Supervisor Kristine Dobbs speaks about some credit card expenses Monday, June 16, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly

Catch up on the news Sauk Valley readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers August 24-30 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across the Sauk Valley. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.

PodcastSauk ValleyDixonSterlingArtificial IntelligenceSauk Valley Front HeadlinesDixon PrepsSterling Preps
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.