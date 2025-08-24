News

Listen: Illinois Valley’s 5 most-read stories this week, Aug. 17-23

The Mendota City Council adopted Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 200 N. U.S. 52 for $1.15 million with all contents. The city has long wrestled with a space crunch and decided the purchase was a more cost-effective option than new construction. (Tom Collins)

By John Sahly

Catch up on the news Illinois Valley readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers August 17-23 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across the Illinois Valley. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.