Your guide to suburban August beer festivals

August is here and that means this summer will be just a memory in a few short, sweet weeks. Enjoy one last toast to the season at these August beer festivals.

These events are great ways for beer lovers to savor the last of the warm weather, discover new favorite brews and celebrate with fellow craft beer enthusiasts before autumn leaves begin to fall.

Corn & Craft Beer Festival – West Chicago

Sonny Acres Farm will host its Corn & Craft Beer Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. Enjoy a “corn-tastic” afternoon with craft beer and other adult beverage tastings, a crafters market, live music and a wide assortment of delicious corn-based foods like roasted corn, elote, corn dogs and more. Farm admission and parking are free; beer tasting tickets are separate. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Oak Park Microbrew Review – Downtown Oak Park

One of the longest-running beer festivals in the area, the Oak Park Microbrew Review will have more than 50 breweries with beers, ciders, spirits and seltzers available to sample in the city’s downtown. Food from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Visit the city’s quaint local businesses while the streets are closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians. VIP packages are available. VIP entry is at noon and general admission is at 2 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Seven Generations Ahead, and is a zero-waste festival. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr

Midwest Hops & Hot Sauce Festival – Aurora

Celebrate hoppy beers and hot sauce from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 in Wilder Park, located along the Fox River in downtown Aurora. The second annual festival will feature a variety of hoppy beers from Midwest craft breweries alongside local artisanal hot sauce and spicy food makers. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a cigar bar, games and contests. hopsandhotsauce.com

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews Sycamore – Sycamore

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 in downtown Sycamore, promises to be bigger and better than ever! The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region. The Ryan Craig Band will headline the event. discoversycamore.com/events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest/