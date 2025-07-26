Rounds of severe storms, flash flooding possible across northern Illinois today

The thunderstorm threat for Saturday, July 26, 2025, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Residents across northern Illinois should prepare for multiple rounds of thunderstorms Saturday, with heavy rain and damaging winds posing a threat throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is under a Flood Watch through Saturday evening, with the first round of storms expected between 6 a.m. and noon and a second round from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a weather briefing issued at 5:45 a.m. by the NWS Chicago office. The strongest storms are anticipated mainly along and south of Interstate 88 Saturday morning, shifting focus to areas south of Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon and evening.

Primary threats include torrential downpours capable of producing flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, fields, roads, and basements. Rapid rises in streams and creeks are possible. Winds up to 60 mph may accompany the storms, with the potential to down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

The NWS rated both the severe weather threat and the flooding threat at a Level 2 on a 0–5 scale, indicating a slight to moderate risk. Storms are forecast to move northeast at approximately 30 mph.

Forecasters warned that rain rates could exceed 2 inches per hour during stronger cells, with total rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches and locally higher amounts possible.

Residents are urged to monitor weather alerts, avoid flooded roads, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. For the latest updates, visit weather.gov/chicago.