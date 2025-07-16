Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon across northern Illinois

Severe thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening across northern Illinois, with some storms likely to become severe, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The greatest threat for severe weather is forecast between 2 and 8 p.m. The storms may produce damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Torrential downpours are also possible, which could cause localized ponding on roads and in parking lots.

A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat has been issued for much of the area, including DeKalb, Rockford, Ottawa, and Chicago, while areas farther south and east — such as Kankakee — are under a Level 1 risk.

Storms are expected to move east-northeast at 35 to 45 mph. While not every community will experience severe weather, the National Weather Service advises residents to be prepared.

Wednesday’s storms follow several days of unsettled weather across the region, including rounds of heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Additional rain could exacerbate already saturated conditions in some areas.

For the latest updates and safety information, visit the National Weather Service’s Chicago office at weather.gov/chicago.