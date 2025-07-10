Rounds of storms, flash flooding threaten northern Illinois through Saturday

Flash flooding is possible overnight in northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms will impact northern Illinois from Thursday evening through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms could begin Thursday evening and last through the overnight hours, increasing in coverage again Friday afternoon and Saturday. However, timing and exact locations remain uncertain, and some periods may remain dry.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday evening across the Lower Great Lakes region. Some of the storms may be severe, bringing the risk of damaging winds and flash flooding.

Forecasters say torrential rainfall is possible, with localized rates exceeding 2 inches per hour in the most intense cells. The National Weather Service warns of potential flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, along with rapid rises in creeks and streams. The greatest flooding risk is expected near and north of Interstate 80.

A flash flooding threat level of 2 out of 4 has been issued for the region, including areas such as Rockford, DeKalb, Ottawa, and the western suburbs of Chicago.

Residents are urged to stay alert and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. The National Weather Service also advises against driving or walking through flooded roads and recommends that those living near rivers monitor conditions closely.

For the latest updates, visit the National Weather Service’s website at weather.gov/chicago.