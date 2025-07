Kankakee police investigated a shooting Sunday afternoon that left two people suffering non-life-threatening injuries. (Submitted photo)

KANKAKEE – Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee.

Kankakee police said at approximately 12:34 p.m. they responded to a shots fired call. Officers located the two shooting victims in a parking lot.

They were transported to a Kankakee hospital, police said.

One firearm was recovered, police said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

No further information was available, police said.