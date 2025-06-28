Heat, humidity return to Illinois Valley this weekend

After a slight dip from summer heat on Friday, the Illinois Valley is expected to see hot and humid conditions over the weekend, with a chance of storms by Sunday. (graphic provided by the National Weather Service)

After a slight dip from summer heat on Friday, the Illinois Valley is expected to see hot and humid conditions over the weekend, with a chance of storms by Sunday.

Saturday, June 28, brings the return of more intense summer weather.

According to the National Weather Service, highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could range from 92 to 98 degrees, making it feel much warmer, especially during the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the region has been placed under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather, meaning isolated storms could produce strong winds or hail. (graphic provided by the National Weather Service)

Sunday, June 29, will continue the heat trend with similar temperatures and heat index values. However, the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms increases.

According to the National Weather Service, the region has been placed under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather, meaning isolated storms could produce strong winds or hail.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak heat, and monitor local forecasts for storms on Sunday.