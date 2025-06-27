Top Chicago Bears position battles to watch in 2025: No. 1 left tackle

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones lines up during the second half the Bears' game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit last season. Jones will try to keep his starting job at left tackle starting at next month's training camp. (David Dermer/AP)

There’s less than a month before the Bears reconvene for training camp, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding a team that went 5-12 last season.

New head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff have brought a new mentality to Chicago with their attention to detail and high level of accountability. Quarterback Caleb Williams also will try to take a big step in his second season after an up-and-down rookie year.

There will be plenty to watch when rookies arrive for training camp July 19 and veterans join them July 22. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made some major additions through free agency, trades and the draft, creating some interesting position battles once camp starts.

Shaw Local is ranking the top-five position battles to watch during training camp. Here’s a look at No. 1 on the list.

No. 1 Left tackle

Returning players: Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie

Departed player: Larry Borom

Newcomers: Ozzy Trapilo, Joshua Miles

Why it’s worth watching: Poles revamped the offensive line this offseason after a down year for the group last season. He traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman. But all eyes will be on who wins the left tackle spot once training camp starts.

Jones will get a chance to keep his job once he returns to practice during training camp. He missed all of the spring’s practices as he recovered from surgery on a high ankle sprain he suffered toward the end of last season. But Johnson and Poles have voiced their support for the returning starter.

Jones took over the starting left tackle spot ever since Poles drafted him in the fifth round in 2022 out of Southern Utah. He’s played it at a solid level, though he struggled at times last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones ranked 20th among tackles last season with an overall grade of 77.4. He was 17th in pass blocking with a 80.8 and 35th in run blocking, scoring a 70.2.

Bears Rookie Camp Football Chicago Bears offensive line Ozzy Trapilo, right, works with offensive line Emmit Bohle during the team's rookie camp in Lake Forest, Ill., last month. Trapilo will compete for the starting left tackle spot in next month's training camp. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

While the Bears plan to give Jones a shot to keep his spot, they’ll look at all possible options in order to provide the best protection for Williams. Amegadjie and Trapilo split snaps with the first team offense during the spring and both will get a chance to show why they should be the starter.

Amegadjie’s rookie season is hard to gauge. He missed most of the offseason last year after Poles selected him in the third round last year, which stunted his development. In the six games that he did play, Amegadjie struggled to keep up with the pace of the NFL game. But Bears coaches have remained confident in his ability to develop.

Trapilo will also get a chance to prove he was worth a second-round pick in this year’s draft. At 6-foot-8, 312 pounds, Trapilo has the frame to fill the need. Although Trapilo primarily played right tackle at Boston College, he told reporters that he’s worked from both sides to be ready for any opportunity that presented itself.

How quickly the Bears make the decision will also be interesting to watch next month. Johnson has mentioned that he would like to have his starting five offensive line set as soon as possible so the unit can jell. The Bears staff will be looking for a common trait during training camp.

“The No. 1 job of an offensive tackle, doesn’t matter right or left, is to pass protect,” Johnson said. “And so you need to be able to block their best pass rusher one on one. To me, that’s the No. 1 job and everything we can get out of them in the run game will be gravy on top of it. But we got to find out who the best pass protector is, the most consistent pass protector is, and really that’s for all five guys up front.”

Jones, Amegadjie and Trapilo will all try to prove they’re the best fit.