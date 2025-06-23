Top Chicago Bears position battles to watch in 2025: No. 5 running back

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift carries the ball past Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

There’s less than a month left before the Bears reconvene for training camp, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding a team that went 5-12 last season.

New head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff have brought a new mentality to Chicago with their attention to detail and high level of accountability. Quarterback Caleb Williams will also try to take a big step in his second season after an up-and-down rookie year.

There will be plenty to watch when rookies arrive for training camp on July 19 and veterans join them July 22. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made some major additions through free agency, trades and the draft, creating some interesting position battles once camp starts.

Shaw Local is ranking the top-five position battles to watch during training camp. Here’s a look at No. 5 on the list. Check back each day this week for the next installment.

No. 5 Running back

Returning players: D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler

Departed player: Darrynton Evans

Newcomers: Kyle Monangai, Deion Hankins

Why it’s worth watching: The expectation for much of the offseason by many analysts was that Poles would make a big addition to the running back room. The Bears had finished in the lower fourth in both rushing yards (1,734) and rushing yards per game (102) last season and needed a boost.

But that’s not how it played out. Poles didn’t sign or trade for another running back. The Bears were rumored to be interested in Ashton Jeanty in the first round and others in the following rounds of the draft. But instead, Poles selected Monangai in the seventh round and signed Hankins as an undrafted free agent.

Swift is expected to be the No. 1 back a year after the Bears signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract. He had previously worked with Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator for one year in Detroit before the Lions traded Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Bears Rookie Camp Football Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai works on the field during the team's rookie camp in Lake Forest, Ill, earlier this spring. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Swift kept up with his second-highest rushing total of his career last season when he had 959. But he struggled to find open space at times and rushed for a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt. Ben Johnson called Swift an “explosive” player who can also be a threat in the passing game.

While Swift should be the starter, who’s next behind Swift and how the snaps are divided will be interesting to watch. Roschon Johnson finished third on the Bears last season with 150 rushing yards and 55 attempts in 14 games last season, both behind Williams, as he came in for short-yardage runs or for pass protection.

But Ben Johnson could find a better way to use Roschon Johnson, who Poles selected in the fourth round in 2023.

One of the most interesting questions in the running back room is how much of an impact Monangai can make as a rookie. Monangai was a dependable rusher at Rutgers who didn’t turn the ball over. If he can make the most of his snaps in training camp and early in the season, Monangai has a chance to move up the depth chart quickly.

The running backs should have more room to run no matter who’s carrying the ball. Poles traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman, which should improve blocking from the inside of the offensive line.

Swift will certainly get the most chances once the year starts. But who steps in at key moments could change the order and snap counts once the season progresses.