IDOT warns extreme temperatures could cause pavement failures, road buckling

Illinois Department of Transportation crews repair a roadway after pavement buckling due to the extreme heat and rainfall in this file photo. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

With extremely high temperatures and increasing humidity in the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation is cautioning the public to be on the lookout for pavement failures on roads throughout the state.

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces, IDOT stated in a release on Monday.

Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling, according to IDOT.

U.S. Route 34 buckled and cracked completely across in Plano in Kendall County, sending large amounts of debris across the roadway near Turner Avenue and Lakewood Springs Drive.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

Additionally, if you must travel during extreme heat, IDOT encourages drivers to keep drinking water in their vehicles.

“Becoming stranded could be dangerous without proper hydration, as dehydration can occur quickly in these conditions,” the IDOT release stated.

For more information about pavement failures and how they occur, view this video created by IDOT.