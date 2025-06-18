Northern Illinois braces for severe weather, dangerous heat wave

Northern Illinois residents should prepare for severe storms today and dangerous heat beginning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday for areas along and southeast of the Interstate 55 corridor, including parts of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties. Scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning, but the greatest threat comes from midday to early evening when severe storms may develop.

Damaging winds capable of downing tree limbs and isolated tornadoes are possible, along with heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. The highest threat area includes Kankakee, Joliet and the south suburbs of Chicago. The storm motion is expected to track northeast at 30 to 40 mph, with the worst conditions likely between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

By the weekend, the focus shifts to extreme heat and humidity, with the weather service warning of heat indices topping 100 degrees across much of the region, including Chicago. The threat level for heat impacts is at Level 3 out of 4, indicating a heightened risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Evening temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through early next week.

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Those working outside should take frequent breaks and seek air conditioning when possible.