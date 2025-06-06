Shaw Local journalists take home 33 Illinois Press Association awards for 2024 coverage

EAST PEORIA – Shaw Local journalists throughout northern Illinois were honored Thursday, June 5, at the Illinois Press Association Convention and awards ceremony at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.
Shaw Local newspapers received a combined 33 awards in contest categories that included general excellence, photography, news writing, opinion writing, design, community service and editorial pages.
“We’re honored to be recognized, of course,” Executive Editor M. Eileen Brown said. ”But the real credit goes to our Shaw newsroom teams who work tirelessly every day to serve their communities across northern Illinois. These awards reflect their deep commitment to local journalism and to telling the stories that matter.”
About 85 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories in this year’s IPA editorial contest. The Georgia Press Association judged the almost 1,700 editorial entries representing Illinois journalists’ work in 2024.
Among Shaw Local’s newspapers, the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb led the way with six first-place awards in the small daily newspaper competition. The Daily Chronicle also was the second-place finisher for the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence Trophy, one of six Sweepstakes Trophies awarded to newspapers earning the most contest points in their circulation division.
Here’s a closer look at awards presented to Shaw Local newsrooms and their journalists at the IPA’s annual convention.
First-place awards
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, General Excellence
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Localized National Story, Kelsey Rettke and Brenda Schory
[ Why are migrants coming to northern Illinois? Here’s what we know ]
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, General News Photo, Mark Busch
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Feature Photo, Mark Busch
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Portrait/Personality photo, Mark Busch
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Sports Section, Edward Carifio
The Herald-News, Joliet, Sports News, Rob Oesterle
Kane County Chronicle, Geneva, Community Service, David Petesch
[ Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners there to support, treat patients in traumatic times ]
Kane County Chronicle, Geneva, Sports Photo, Sandy Bressner
Lombard Suburban Life, Sports News, Joshua Welge
[ Montini sophomore QB Israel Abrams shines in the moment, salutes senior teammate ]
Wheaton Suburban Life, General News Photo, Sandy Bressner
Certificates
Daily Chronicle, DeKalb
Freedom of Information, second place, Megann Horstead
Localized National Story, third place, Camden Lazenby
The Herald News-Joliet
General News Photo, second place, Gary Middendorp
News Reporting, single story, second place, Felix Sarver
Portrait/Personality photo, third place, Gary Middendorp
News Tribune, LaSalle
Portrait/Personality photo, second place, Scott Anderson
Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake
Localized News Story, second place, Janelle Walker
The Times, Ottawa
Sports News, second place, Brian Hoxsey
Sauk Valley Media
Spot News Photo, second place, Alex T. Paschal
Original Column, second place, Charlene Bielema
Government Beat Reporting, second place, Brandon Clark
News Reporting, series, second place, Charlene Bielema
Government Beat Reporting, third place, Brandon Clark
News Reporting, series, third place, Brandon Clark
Feature Writing, personality profile, fourth place, Charlene Bielema
News Reporting, series, fourth place, Charlene Bielema
Bureau County Republican, Princeton
Sports Column, third place, Kevin Hieronymous
Sports Feature, third place, Kevin Hieronymous
Kane County Chronicle, Geneva
Freedom of Information Award, fourth place, Brenda Schory
Kendall County Record, Yorkville
Robert M. Cole Award for Best Local School Board coverage, second place, David Petesch
News Reporting, single story, fourth place, Joey Weslo
The IPA convention draws hundreds of newspaper professionals from across the state for networking, professional development and the opportunity to learn about useful products, materials and information from exhibitors.
Editorial and advertising departments are represented, with publishers, editors, reporters, advertising directors, sales representatives, photographers and designers in attendance.