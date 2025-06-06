Shaw Local journalists take home 33 Illinois Press Association awards for 2024 coverage

Jill Palkoner of Chicago and her niece, Collette Palkoner, 1, of Wheaton sit among the 2,000 American flags during the opening night of the Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton on Saturday, June 29, 2024. This photo was honored with an Illinois Press Association first-place award Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

EAST PEORIA – Shaw Local journalists throughout northern Illinois were honored Thursday, June 5, at the Illinois Press Association Convention and awards ceremony at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria.

Shaw Local newspapers received a combined 33 awards in contest categories that included general excellence, photography, news writing, opinion writing, design, community service and editorial pages.

“We’re honored to be recognized, of course,” Executive Editor M. Eileen Brown said. ”But the real credit goes to our Shaw newsroom teams who work tirelessly every day to serve their communities across northern Illinois. These awards reflect their deep commitment to local journalism and to telling the stories that matter.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan bows his head as he approaches the flag-draped casket of colleague Deputy Christina Musil on Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. This photo was honored with a first-place Illinois Press Association award June 5, 2025. (Mark Busch)

About 85 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories in this year’s IPA editorial contest. The Georgia Press Association judged the almost 1,700 editorial entries representing Illinois journalists’ work in 2024.

Among Shaw Local’s newspapers, the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb led the way with six first-place awards in the small daily newspaper competition. The Daily Chronicle also was the second-place finisher for the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence Trophy, one of six Sweepstakes Trophies awarded to newspapers earning the most contest points in their circulation division.

Here’s a closer look at awards presented to Shaw Local newsrooms and their journalists at the IPA’s annual convention.

First-place awards

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, General Excellence

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Localized National Story, Kelsey Rettke and Brenda Schory

[ Why are migrants coming to northern Illinois? Here’s what we know ]

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, General News Photo, Mark Busch

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Feature Photo, Mark Busch

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Portrait/Personality photo, Mark Busch

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb, Sports Section, Edward Carifio

The Herald-News, Joliet, Sports News, Rob Oesterle

Kane County Chronicle, Geneva, Community Service, David Petesch

[ Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners there to support, treat patients in traumatic times ]

Kane County Chronicle, Geneva, Sports Photo, Sandy Bressner

Lombard Suburban Life, Sports News, Joshua Welge

[ Montini sophomore QB Israel Abrams shines in the moment, salutes senior teammate ]

Wheaton Suburban Life, General News Photo, Sandy Bressner

Certificates

Daily Chronicle, DeKalb

Freedom of Information, second place, Megann Horstead

Localized National Story, third place, Camden Lazenby

The Herald News-Joliet

General News Photo, second place, Gary Middendorp

News Reporting, single story, second place, Felix Sarver

Portrait/Personality photo, third place, Gary Middendorp

News Tribune, LaSalle

Portrait/Personality photo, second place, Scott Anderson

Northwest Herald, Crystal Lake

Localized News Story, second place, Janelle Walker

The Times, Ottawa

Sports News, second place, Brian Hoxsey

Sauk Valley Media

Spot News Photo, second place, Alex T. Paschal

Original Column, second place, Charlene Bielema

Government Beat Reporting, second place, Brandon Clark

News Reporting, series, second place, Charlene Bielema

Government Beat Reporting, third place, Brandon Clark

News Reporting, series, third place, Brandon Clark

Feature Writing, personality profile, fourth place, Charlene Bielema

News Reporting, series, fourth place, Charlene Bielema

Bureau County Republican, Princeton

Sports Column, third place, Kevin Hieronymous

Sports Feature, third place, Kevin Hieronymous

Kane County Chronicle, Geneva

Freedom of Information Award, fourth place, Brenda Schory

Kendall County Record, Yorkville

Robert M. Cole Award for Best Local School Board coverage, second place, David Petesch

News Reporting, single story, fourth place, Joey Weslo

The IPA convention draws hundreds of newspaper professionals from across the state for networking, professional development and the opportunity to learn about useful products, materials and information from exhibitors.

Editorial and advertising departments are represented, with publishers, editors, reporters, advertising directors, sales representatives, photographers and designers in attendance.