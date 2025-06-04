Illinois issues Air Pollution Action Day alert due to wildfire smoke

Canada Wildfires Smoke filled skies from out of control wildfires in Norway House, Manitoba Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press via AP) (David Lipnowski/AP)

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has declared Thursday an Air Pollution Action Day for parts of northern Illinois due to elevated levels of particle pollution from Canadian wildfire smoke.

The alert includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Air quality across the region is expected to remain in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” (orange) category on the Air Quality Index through Thursday.

This is the first action day issued by the Illinois EPA in 2025. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to affect much of Illinois, with the highest concentrations in the northern third of the state. Areas farther south also may see moderate levels of particulate matter.

Sensitive groups including individuals with respiratory or heart conditions, older adults, young children and people who are active outdoors are advised to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Symptoms of concern include coughing, wheezing, chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and a rapid heartbeat. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms should contact their physician or call 911.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has published wildfire smoke safety resources online. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also offers an Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution at AirNow.gov.

Real-time air-quality updates and hourly NowCast readings are available at AirNow.gov, where residents also can sign up for free alerts via EnviroFlash or download the AIRNow app.

To help reduce pollution, residents are encouraged to:

limit driving by combining trips or using alternative transportation.

avoid idling and ensure vehicles are properly maintained.

postpone the use of gasoline-powered equipment such as lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

conserve energy and use environmentally friendly products.

More information on Air Pollution Action Days and statewide air-quality forecasts can be found at epa.illinois.gov.