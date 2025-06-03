Fifth person dies as a result of Chatham afterschool program crash in late April

A memorial was set up at the site where three children and a teen died when a Jeep crashed through a building that housed an after-school program in Chatham in April. A fourth child has since died on Monday. (Jade Aubrey)

An 8-year-old boy is the most recent casualty of a car crash at a Chatham day care April 28.

Bradley Lund, 8, has been in a Springfield hospital since the collision at YNOT Outdoors five weeks ago, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said.

Bradley suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” when a black Jeep driven by Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham, drove into the lower portion of the building that housed the gymnasium and out the other side, striking children who were playing inside.

Allmon confirmed that Bradley died Monday morning.

Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; all of Chatham; and counselor Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield, also died as a result of the crash.

Police said Aikers submitted blood after the crash to determine whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Those toxicology screenings were negative, ISP confirmed last month. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said during a news conference in May that the crash could have been caused by a medical emergency.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police, Allmon said in the release.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the investigation, then will provide an update, an ISP spokesman said.

No charges have been filed against Akers.

Bradley is the son of Daniel Lund, assistant principal in the Ball-Chatham School District, and Cynthia Riseman Lund, the legislative director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers.