Northbound lane closed on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — A portion of northbound Interstate 57 in Kankakee County is closed following the crash of a commercial truck at approximately 5:30 a.m. today.

The property damage crash occurred just north of Exit 312 (Illinois Route 17 and Court Street), according to Illinois State Police Troop 5.

The right-hand northbound lane will be closed for several hours while crews work to remove the vehicle. No further information is available, state police said.

The vehicle ran off the roadway. There were no injuries reported on scene, state police said.

No further information is available.