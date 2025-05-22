Illinois State Police issue ‘buckle up’ and ‘drive sober’ warning over Memorial Day holiday

Forty years ago, Illinois became the third state to mandate seat belt usage, requiring drivers and front-seat passengers age 8 and older to wear seat belts. (AP photo/Jenny Kane/AP)

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign to stop seat belt law violators and impaired drivers.

During the campaign, law enforcement will step up efforts to ticket unbelted motorists and arrest drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or other substances, IDOT and state police said in a news release announcing the campaign.

“Make sure everyone in your vehicle, whether they’re in the front seat or back seat, is buckled up before hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend,” Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of safety programs and engineering, said in the release. “Not only is a seat belt your best defense if you’re in a crash, wearing one is the law in Illinois.”

Illinois became the third state to mandate seat belt use 40 years ago, requiring drivers and front-seat passengers age 8 and older to wear seat belts. Those younger than 8 have to be secured in appropriate car seats.

In 2024, the Illinois seat belt use rate was 92.4%, compared with a 15.2% use rate in 1985, according to IDOT. The estimated lives saved by seat belts in Illinois since 1985 is 20,823, according to IDOT. ​

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign comes in advance of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” Illinois State Police said, which historically marks an increase in fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The increase in traffic and behaviors associated with crashes that comes during summer holiday weekends almost always correlates with an increase in fatalities.

Last year’s Memorial Day weekend – the period from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday – saw 18 crashes resulting in 19 deaths in Illinois, according to state police.

“ISP troopers focus on preventing the leading causes of fatal crashes – speeding, distracted driving, seat belt violations and impaired driving,” ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen said.

For more information, visit www.buckleupillinois.org.