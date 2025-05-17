Ranking the best Chicago Bears 2025 road trips

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of a game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. The Chicago Bears will travel to play the Raiders in 2025. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

It’s time to look up flights and hotel rooms after the NFL officially announced the Bears’ 2025 schedule Wednesday night. Fans finally can start to plan out their road trips with the Bears hitting the road nine times this season.

Here is a ranking on some of the top road trips Bears fans should plan out this fall.

1. Las Vegas, Sept. 28

Las Vegas became one of the league’s top destinations for road trips since the Raiders moved there in 2020 and likely will be a top destination for Bears fans this fall.

The Bears will play at Allegiant Stadium for the second time since the team moved in there. Chicago last played there in 2021 in what ended up being Jon Gruden’s last game as the team’s head coach.

Fans won’t have trouble finding something to do. Whether they want to gamble, hang by the pool, see a show or go out for some fine dining, Las Vegas offers plenty for a fun weekend to go along with seeing the Bears.

2. San Francisco, Dec. 28 (Sunday night)

The Bay Area will be one of a few road trips that the Bears will be making for a second straight season. The Bears played at Levi Stadium last year for the fourth time since it opened in 2014.

This will be a good opportunity for fans who maybe wanted to make it out west last year but couldn’t. There’s plenty of touristy activities to do like checking out the Golden Gate Bridge or touring Alcatraz Island. Wine lovers can also make their way over to Sonoma Valley, although it’s unfortunate that this trip is in December for a second straight year.

General view of Lincoln Financial Field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Chicago Bears will travel to Philadelphia this season. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) (Rich Schultz/AP)

3. Philadelphia, Nov. 28 (Black Friday)

The Bears won’t play on Thanksgiving for a second straight season, but they’ll get a prime-time slot during the holiday weekend against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Bears haven‘t played the Eagles since 2022, and it will be the first time the Bears play in Philadelphia since 2019.

The timing could be tough because of a 3 p.m. local start time the day after Thanksgiving, but there’s plenty to do in the birthplace of the U.S. Fans can see plenty of historical landmarks such as the Liberty Bell, climb the “Rocky” steps and see whether a Philly cheesesteak is better than an Italian beef.

4. Washington, Oct. 13 (Monday night)

Playing at the Commanders will be another nondivisional road trip that the Bears will make for a consecutive season. It will be the third straight season the team travels to play in Landover, Maryland.

This could be an enticing trip for many reasons. Not only is it another opportunity to watch Williams and the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels play in the same game while checking out the nation’s capital, but it also could be one of the last times the Bears play in Maryland before the Commanders move back to D.C.

5. Green Bay, Dec. 7

Although Bears fans get a chance to head to Lambeau Field each season, it’s a trip Bears fans should do at least once in their lives. Unfortunately, it likely won’t be warm there at the beginning of December, but at least it’s not the final week of the season like the past two years.

Coming off hosting the NFL draft this April, Green Bay has plenty to offer and is a fun day trip waiting to happen. There’s something unique about going to a northern Wisconsin town of about 106,000 people and landing in one of the best environments in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns battle in M&T Bank Stadium during the first half of a game in Baltimore. The Bears will play in Baltimore this season for the first time since 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

6. Baltimore, Oct. 26

Fans will get another opportunity to go to the Mid-Atlantic with a trip to Baltimore. It will be the first time the Bears will play the Ravens since 2021 and their first time playing in Baltimore since 2017.

Other than offering a high-profile quarterback matchup that includes the Bears’ Williams and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Baltimore offers plenty to do for a weekend trip. Fans can check out the historical part of town, take a trip to nearby Annapolis and enjoy some delicious crab.

7. Minnesota, Nov. 16

Another annual road trip for Bears fans, it’s a relatively easy one to make and one fans should consider taking. Many consider the stadium to be the best in the NFL, and it was one of the factors for why the Bears hired team president Kevin Warren after he helped with its construction.

The Twin Cities are just a six-hour car ride or quick flight away. Since the game is early in November, the weather should still be good for fans who want to make a weekend out of the trip and enjoy some outdoor activities.

8. Detroit, Sept. 14

This road trip has gained popularity over the past season with the Lions’ recent success. It will be extra popular and might be a hard ticket to get this season with Ben Johnson’s return to Ford Field for the first time since becoming Bears head coach.

Just about a four-hour drive, Bears fans can make a trip to downtown Detroit and enjoy the weather while it’s still warm.

9. Cincinnati, Nov. 2

Like the trip to Baltimore, the Bears will make a rare trip back to Cincinnati this season. It will be the first time the two teams have played in a regular-season game since 2021 and the first time the Bears play a regular-season game in Cincinnati since 2017.

Fans can make the just over four-hour drive or take a quick flight down to watch the Bears play the Bengals in the “Queen City.” They might also want to see what all the hype around “Skyline Chili” is.