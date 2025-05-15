Weather conditions Thursday and Friday lead to elevated fire risk

The fire danger for northern Illinois for Thursday, May 15 into Friday, May 16, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

An elevated risk for fire spread is possible later in the day on Thursday followed by likely significant fire weather conditions on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Use extra caution when disposing of burning materials and consider altering or postponing burning plans,” the NWS Chicago posted on its social media sites.

Strong winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures could create a situation for any grass or brush fire to spread “quickly out of control,” the NWS said.

There is a chance for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening but the NWS said it is unclear how many storms, if any, will form.