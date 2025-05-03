Here’s what the Chicago Bears’ NFC North rivals have done this offseason

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Ben Niemann during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Both teams had major changes this offseason when the Bears decided to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach. (Mark Busch)

There’s been a lot of change surrounding the Bears this offseason.

The biggest came in January when Bears general manager Ryan Poles hired Ben Johnson as his next head coach. Then it continued during free agency when Poles revamped his offensive line by acquiring Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman as well as defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingo.

Poles also added eight more players in last weekend’s draft.

Now the Bears are hoping all the change can lead to more success on the field, primarily in the NFC North. It won’t be easy. The Bears are 3-15 in the division since Poles took over in 2022. The Lions, Packers and Vikings each won at least 11 games last season and qualified for the playoffs.

So how do the Bears’ changes stack up with their division rivals? Here’s what the other NFC North teams have done this offseason.

Detroit Lions

Notable departures: Ben Johnson (offensive coordinator), Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator), Carlton Davis (CB), Kevin Zeitler (G)

Key additions: Roy Lopez (DT), D.J. Reed (CB)

2025 draft selections: Tyleik Williams, DT, first round; Tate Ratledge, OL, second round; Isaac TeSlaa, WR, third round; Miles Frazier, OL, fifth round; Ahmed Hassanein, DE, sixth round; Dan Jackson, S, seventh round; Dominic Lovett, WR, seventh round

The major changes and questions surrounding the Lions this offseason revolve around their coaching staff.

Head coach Dan Campbell lost both of his coordinators – Johnson is with the Bears and Glenn left to become the head coach of the Jets. Campbell replaced them with John Morton, who was the Broncos’ passing game coordinator, and Kelvin Sheppard, who was the Lions’ linebackers coach, respectively. It will be interesting to see whether the Lions’ offense can continue to be explosive without Johnson as their play caller.

The Lions still have plenty of talent regardless of losing both coordinators. Most of last season’s 15-win roster is back, including many defensive contributors who missed last season’s playoff run. No return will be bigger than Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s.

Davis signed with the Patriots after spending one season with the Lions. Reed likely will be his replacement and join a talented secondary. The Lions also addressed needs on both lines with four of their first five draft selections.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore gets outside the Green Bay Packer defense on a running play during their game last seasons at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears will try to catch up to the Packers in the NFC North standings. (Mark Busch)

Green Bay Packers

Notable departures: Josh Myers (C), Tedarrell Slaton (DT), A.J. Dillon (RB), Eric Stokes (CB)

Key additions: Aaron Banks (G), Nate Hobbs (CB)

2025 draft selections: Matthew Golden, WR, first round; Anthony Belton, OT, second round; Savion Williams, WR, third round; Barryn Sorrell, DE, fourth round; Collin Oliver, LB, fifth round; Warren Brinson, DT, sixth round; Micah Robinson, CB, seventh round; John Williams, OT, seventh round

The Packers also had a quieter offseason roster-wise. They addressed some major needs for a young team that’s made the playoffs with quarterback Jordan Love the past two seasons.

GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t re-sign Myers, his starting center, but signed Banks from the 49ers to shore up a shaky offensive line. The Packers also addressed the offensive line in the draft, taking tackle Belton in the second round and Williams in the seventh.

Gutekunst also tried to reshape the wide receivers room after there was inconsistency from the group last year. He drafted Golden and Williams with two of his first three picks.

The Packers didn’t make too many major changes from a defense that allowed an average of 19.9 points per game last season. Hobbs will provide depth at cornerback after some injuries hurt the position last year.

Minnesota Vikings

Notable departures: Sam Darnold (QB), Camryn Bynum (S), Daniel Jones (QB), Cam Robinson (OT), Garrett Bradbury (C)

Key additions: Jonathan Allen (DT), Javon Hargrave (DT), Ryan Kelly (C), Will Fries (G), Rondale Moore (WR), Jordan Mason (RB)

2025 draft selections: Donovan Jackson, OL, first round; Tai Felton, WR, third round; Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, fifth round; Kobe King, LB, sixth round; Gavin Bartholomew, TE, sixth round

The Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might be the only general manager in the North who surpassed Poles in big-time activity this offseason. He had a lot of money to spend after deciding not to give Darnold a lucrative contract.

Adofo-Mensah used a lot of that salary cap space to beef up his lines. He spent a combined $186.7 million on adding Allen, Hargrave, Kelly and Fries and also used his limited draft capital to address both lines by selecting Jackson and Ingram-Dawkins. The moves will supplement an already talented defensive line and fortify an offensive line that struggled to protect Darnold last year.

The Vikings also added some offensive playmakers. Adofo-Mensah took Felton in the third round and brought in Moore and Mason through free agency to broaden the offense beyond receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Who’s throwing them the ball is still to be determined. Head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t name J.J. McCarthy, the team’s first-round pick last year, as his starting quarterback this week even though he’s been fully cleared to participate in offseason workouts after tearing the meniscus in his right knee last preseason. The Vikings traded for Sam Howell and flirted with Aaron Rodgers, but the spot figures to be McCarthy’s if he’s healthy.