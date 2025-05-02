Driver of Chatham fatal crash had clean toxicology, Illinois State Police confirm

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, center, released toxicology results of the driver involved in a crash that killed four children at a central Illinois after-school program during a news conference Thursday in Springfield. (Jade Aubrey)

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police released preliminary toxicology results that showed no drugs or alcohol in the system of a driver who crashed into a central Illinois after-school program, killing four young girls.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday police are still investigating the cause of the crash but found one possible explanation.

“Some evidence has been developed indicating the possibility of a medical emergency leading to the crash,” Kelly said at a Springfield news conference. “However, the investigation of this information and other evidence has not yet concluded, and we will continue until all leads and research has been exhausted.”

Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham, was the driver and only occupant of a Jeep that on Monday struck a building that housed the YNOT Camp, which stands for Youth Needing Other Things, an after-school camp in Chatham.

Those killed were Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, all of Chatham, and counselor Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield. All the victims died from blunt force trauma.

Six other children were injured at the scene and hospitalized. Two have since been released.

Akers was not injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Kelly said she provided blood and urine specimens at that time.

He confirmed that toxicology screenings came back negative for all forms of alcohol including ethanol, isopropanol, methanol, and all substances including benzodiazepine, amphetamines, cocaine, opiates, cannabinoids, and phencyclidine.

The news release ISP published Tuesday said the incident did “not appear to be a targeted attack.” During the news conference Thursday, Kelly confirmed that statement.

“If you think about that terminology, a targeted attack, it implies a certain intent or some specific motive, or a link of some type, a nexus between the person, in this case, the driver, and that location,” he said. “And there’s just no evidence of that that would indicate that this was something intended as some type of mass violence or terrorist attack, or something along those natures. There’s absolutely nothing to indicate that whatsoever.”

Although he would not confirm how fast Akers’ car was traveling at the time of impact, Kelly said her car covered over 1,300 feet “pre- and post-impact” — information ISP obtained using photography, drones, videos, diagrams and other information when investigating at the scene.

Kelly said ISP released Akers’ name a day after the accident because it was “already out there,” and that confirming her name did not provide any information that hadn’t already been publicly confirmed.

“We offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and Chatham community during this difficult time now,” Kelly said before asking reporters gathered at the news conference to observe a moment of silence for the victims and survivors.

Chatham schools were closed through Friday.