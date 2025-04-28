Sunny and warm, then strong winds and potential storms in northern Illinois

The severe thunderstorm threat for northern Illinois for the night of Monday, April 28 (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has forecasted potentially dangerous conditions developing throughout Monday and into Monday evening.

Strong southerly winds up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon through evening, capable of downing tree limbs and creating hazardous conditions with unsecured objects. Rural areas may experience reduced visibility from blowing dust, particularly near freshly plowed fields.

The primary concern on thunderstorm activity is expected overnight while a cold front moves through the region. These storms carry a Level 2 (out of 5) risk for:

• Damaging winds up to 60 mph

• Large hail up to half dollar size

• Possible tornado formation

There’s also a 15% chance of isolated thunderstorms north of the Mendota to McHenry line Monday morning, which could produce lightning and small hail.

Residents are advised to secure outdoor items, stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings as conditions may deteriorate rapidly overnight.