Minooka Community High School officials sound off on mascot legislation

Officials within Minooka Community High School District 111 recently had strong words in opposition to a piece of legislation working its way through the Illinois General Assembly. If passed into law, it could impact the school in the years ahead.

Minooka 111’s Board of Education on Monday, April 21, directed Supt. Robert Schiffbauer to issue a statement to the community that takes aim at House Bill 1237.

At its most basic level, the legislation prohibits a school from using a Native American name, logo and mascot.

HB 1237 passed in the House across party lines on April 10 and currently is in the hands of the Senate. If it passes through that chamber of the General Assembly, it could land on Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for a signature and become law.

“This has definitely caused for some sleepless nights in the Schiffbauer household, for sure,” Minooka District 111’s superintendent said of the legislation.

If the high school is forced to adopt a new logo and mascot and create new imagery from stationary envelopes to gymnasium floors, Schiffbauer said he estimated the cost to Minooka District 111 would “easily be north of $3 million.”

Amendments in the House prior to passage did include several provisions. Schools using the specific name of a federally recognized tribe, for instance, could continue doing so if members of the specific community give their approval.

For Minooka Community High School, however, the generic use of “Indians” could mean the loss of the name since a specific tribe is not referenced.

Several Minooka District 111 board members, including Terry Spivey, blasted the bill during a lengthy discussion at the recent meeting.

“We’re trying to understand and make sense out of nonsense,” Spivey said. “I find it offensive, actually, that somebody that far removed is so focused on something that is completely irrelevant, in terms of the hierarchy of things, and the state of where we are at today.”

Spivey was referencing state Rep. Maurice West II, D-Rockford, who introduced the bill this legislative cycle.

School Board President Laura Hrechko said she believed the district’s official statement is important since there are people in the community who will be opposed to a mascot and name change.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that don’t even know this is going on.” Hrechko said of the bill.

In other business, the Minooka District 111 board on April 21:

-Approved the issuance of a five-year contract extension for Schiffbauer, as superintendent.

The board discussed the specifics of the contract behind closed doors before reconvening and taking action. Specific terms of the contract — including compensation — were not discussed in open session.

-Held the board’s standard reorganization, following the election early this month. Returning board members Mike Brozovich, James Grzetich and Terry Spivey took oaths of office for their new four-year terms, as did new board member Bert Kooi.

During the reorganization, Laura Hrechko was appointed president, on a 5-2 vote, replacing Brozovich, who led the board for a dozen years.

“I look forward to following you in your footsteps,” Hrechko said to Brozovich. “I’ll be leaning on your for some guidance.”

-Had a preliminary discussion about opening up the high school fieldhouse for a walking program. As part of the proposal, the fieldhouse track would be open to walkers from 6 to 7 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, except when school events are taking place.

“I think that would be a great giveback for the community,” Schiffbauer said of the proposal. “All people would have to do is prove they’re a resident of the district, and they would be able to walk the track.”