The nominations for Coal City High School's prom king and queen are (front row, from left) Ava Meyer, Mayday Matthews, Fianna Gregory and Corinna Barkley. Owen Kent is joined in row two by Zander Meents, Landin Benson and Alec Waliczek. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Coal City High School has announced the members of its Prom Court for the 2025 Prom on Saturday, April 26.

The King and Queen will be announced during the celebration on Saturday.

The nominees are Ava Meyer, Mayday Matthews, Fianna Gregory, Corinna Barkley, Owen Kent, Zander Meents, Landin Benson and Alec Waliczek.

Each student was nominated by their peers.