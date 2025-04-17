Florida State shooting: Suspect is in custody, multiple victims reported

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne/AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspect has been taken into police custody and multiple victims were reported in a shooting at Florida State University, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known and there were no additional details about the person who was in custody.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Police and FBI were on scene at the university. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

Trump has been ‘fully briefed’

The president opened his Oval Office meeting with the Italian prime minister with comments on the shooting at Florida State University.

Trump said he had been “fully briefed.”

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place.”

What to know about FSU

Florida State University is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus located in Tallahassee, where the shooting occurred, just minutes from the state Capitol building. About 44,300 students are enrolled in the university, per the school’s 2024 fact sheet.

At least six people have been hospitalized

One person is in critical condition, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. The other patients are in serious condition, the spokesperson said.

A suspect has been taken into police custody

FBI agents are on the scene, officials say

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post that the Justice Department is in touch with FBI agents who are on the scene.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone involved,” Bondi wrote on X. “We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all.”

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said that he and his team had been briefed on the shooting and that agents from the bureau’s Jacksonville field office were at the school. “We will provide full support to local law enforcement as needed,” Patel said. “Please keep the FSU community in your prayers.”

Governor responds to active shooting

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.

Scene on campus

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus after the university issued an active shooter alert midday Thursday, saying police were responding near the student union.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional, while others hugged each other. Dozens gathered near the music school, waiting for news.