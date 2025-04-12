Don’t touch baby animals in the wild, Illinois wildlife agency cautions

A doe and her fawn cool off in water in the woods at Joliet Junior College in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@/Gary Middendorf)

As spring sets in and more people head outside, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to leave baby birds and young animals alone when encountering them in the wild.

Well-intentioned people may believe they’re helping nature by taking possession of young rabbits, fawn deer, baby birds and other animals that appear to be orphaned or abandoned.

However, in almost all cases, human intervention does more to hurt animals than to help. Young birds and other animals still are being fed and cared for by their parents, who usually stay away from nests and dens if humans are nearby.

The Illinois Wildlife Code provides legal protection for wildlife. Keeping wild animals as pets or raising wild animals believed to have been abandoned is prohibited. Additionally, agency responses to illegal captive wildlife incidents can be costly and divert time from other important work.

This includes eggs, nests and feathers. Migratory birds also are protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Some additional reminders about wildlife in Illinois:

Birds: Birds often leave the nest before they can fly. Known as fledglings, these birds will live on the ground for a few days while they grow flight feathers, and you may hear them making noises calling for their parents. They do this so their parents will continue to feed them. It doesn’t mean they are in trouble. Keep children and pets away.

Birds often leave the nest before they can fly. Known as fledglings, these birds will live on the ground for a few days while they grow flight feathers, and you may hear them making noises calling for their parents. They do this so their parents will continue to feed them. It doesn’t mean they are in trouble. Keep children and pets away. Deer: A fawn left on its own is not necessarily abandoned. Young fawns don’t possess the speed or stamina to flee until they are about 2 weeks old. As a result, their mothers will leave them to lie quietly and motionless in nearby tall grass or brushy cover while they forage. A fawn may truly be orphaned if you notice it in the same spot for two or three days, constantly calling for its mother. At that point, it’s time to call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to help the fawn.

A fawn left on its own is not necessarily abandoned. Young fawns don’t possess the speed or stamina to flee until they are about 2 weeks old. As a result, their mothers will leave them to lie quietly and motionless in nearby tall grass or brushy cover while they forage. A fawn may truly be orphaned if you notice it in the same spot for two or three days, constantly calling for its mother. At that point, it’s time to call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to help the fawn. Rabbits: Rabbits often build their nests in shallow holes or depressions in the ground, and they’re frequently found in the middle of lawns and gardens. Mother rabbits commonly return to the nest only at dusk and dawn to feed their young, limiting daytime activity to prevent predators from noticing. Rabbits will begin to leave the nest around 3 or 4 weeks old. Young rabbits outside the nest do not need help. Keep children or pets away from the nest and venturing babies.

Anyone with questions about possibly abandoned wildlife should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator before removing or relocating wildlife to be sure it’s in the best interest of the animal and ensure the rehabber has the room and expertise to treat it.

To learn more about orphaned animals; potential wildlife conflicts; and keeping people, pets and wildlife safe, visit wildlifeillinois.org.