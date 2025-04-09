Amid global tariff war, Pritzker vows to be ‘stable’ trading partner with United Kingdom

U.K. Consul General Richard Hyde, left, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sign a memorandum of understanding regarding trade during a ceremony in the governor’s Statehouse on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 (Peter Hancock)

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker vowed Tuesday that Illinois will remain a “stable” trading partner with nations around the world, despite President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs that have disrupted global markets.

“Look, there are a lot of uncertainties at the moment, a lot of instability. There’s no doubt,” Pritzker said. “But this is a stable state. This is a state that thrives on certainty and allows our businesses to do well. And so we look forward to maintaining that status.”

Pritzker was responding to questions from reporters in his Statehouse office after signing a “memorandum of understanding,” or MOU, regarding trade between Illinois and the United Kingdom. MOUs are nonbinding agreements that outline how the parties intend to work together.

The signing ceremony in the governor’s office was largely ceremonial because terms of the MOU were originally agreed to during Pritzker’s trade mission to the U.K. in 2023.

“This action will inspire greater dialogue, cooperation and innovation on issues of critical importance to both of our nations, from climate change to infectious disease controls to sustainable agriculture,” Pritzker said. “It will strengthen our existing lines of trade and investment while expanding into new ventures in each of our emerging high growth sectors, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, finance, clean energy and beyond.”

Joining in the ceremony was U.K. Consul General Richard Hyde, who said he sees particular opportunities for Illinois to work with the U.K. on the development of smaller-scale nuclear power generation, where the British firm Rolls-Royce has been a leader.

“Excuse me for lobbying governor, and I promised you I wouldn’t, but you know, Illinois has adopted a standard and definition of small and small-modular reactors, which we think is a little old fashioned,” he said. “We’d love to open it up, like other states are doing around you, so that Rolls-Royce can come and bring their technology into Illinois and drive forward small-modular reactors and more decarbonization, a more safe nuclear power to your state.”

In 2024, according to the governor’s office, Illinois exported more than $2.6 billion worth of goods to the U.K., making it the state’s eighth-largest export partner. Exports from Illinois include chemicals, computer products and manufactured and fabricated metal products. British firms, meanwhile, employ about 96,000 people in Illinois.