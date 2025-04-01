Storms move in late Tuesday, severe weather possibility for Wednesday across northern Illinois

More storms on the way Tuesday and Wednesday, April 1-2. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Waves of showers and storms are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across northern Illinois.

Main hazards include hail up to 1″, frequent lightning, and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather remains a possibility on Wednesday across the area including all hazards: damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, according to the NWS.

“Similar to Sunday’s severe weather there remains forecast uncertainty due to possible morning storms,” the NWS stated Tuesday morning.