Gabbard calls Signal chats a ‘mistake’ as Trump officials face grilling over leaked military plan

Intelligence Officials Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, flanked by FBI Director Kash Patel, left, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, testifies as the House Intelligence Committee holds a hearing on worldwide threats, at the Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday it was a “mistake” for national security officials to discuss sensitive military plans on a group text chain that also included a journalist — a leak that has roiled President Donald Trump’s national security leadership.

Speaking before the House Intelligence Committee, Gabbard said the conversation included “candid and sensitive” information about military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. But as she told senators during testimony on Tuesday, she said the texts did not contain any classified information.

“It was a mistake that a reporter was inadvertently added,” Gabbard said.

Wednesday’s hearing was called to discuss an updated report on national security threats facing the U.S. Instead, much of the focus was on the text chain, which included Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and other top officials.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was also added, and on Wednesday his publication released more details from the chats, showing the level of detail they offered about the strikes.

Democrats have demanded an investigation into the sloppy communication, saying it may have exposed sensitive military information that could have jeopardized the mission or put U.S. service members at risk.

The National Security Council has said it will investigate the matter, which Trump on Tuesday downplayed as a “glitch.” Goldberg said he received the Signal invitation from Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, who was in the group chat and has taken responsibility for the lapse.

Even though the texts contained detailed information on military actions, Gabbard, Ratcliffe and the White House have all said none of the information was classified — an assertion Democrats flatly rejected on Wednesday.

“You all know that’s a lie,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, told Ratcliffe and Gabbard, who said that any decisions to classify or declassify military information falls to the secretary of defense.

Several Democrats on the panel said Hegseth should resign because of the leak.

“This is classified information. It’s a weapon system, as well as a sequence of strikes, as well as details of the operations,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois. “He needs to resign immediately.”

Ratcliffe defended his use of Signal as “appropriate” and said questions over the Signal leak have overshadowed the military operation targeting the Houthis.

“What is most important is that the mission was a remarkable success,” he told lawmakers. “That’s what did happen, not what possibly could have happened.”

The discussion at times grew heated as Ratcliffe and Democratic lawmakers spoke over one another. At one point, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat, asked whether he knew whether Hegseth was drinking alcohol when he participated in the chat.

“I think that’s an offensive line of questioning,” Ratcliffe angrily replied. “The answer is no.”

Ratcliffe and Gomez then began shouting over each other as Gomez sought to ask a follow-up question. “We want to know if his performance is compromised,” Gomez said.

Wednesday’s hearing was called to discuss the intelligence community’s annual report on threats to American national security. The report lists China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as strategic adversaries, and notes that drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations pose other threats to Americans.

The presentations from top Trump appointees reflect Trump’s foreign policy priorities, including a focus on combating the flow of fentanyl, illegal immigration and human trafficking, and are taking place as Trump attempts to work out a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine three years after Russia’s invasion.