Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, then wind-whipped snow all in northern Illinois weather forecast

A severe weather threat assessment from the National Weather Service for Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

Northern Illinois could see high winds, thunderstorms, possibly tornadoes and then wind-whipped snow starting on Wednesday and going into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside and Will counties. North to northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, according to the weather service.

Severe thunderstorms could strike between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. across northern Illinois, with damaging winds and hail. Tornadoes are possible in these storms, with the best chance of tornadoes happening south of Interstate 88, according to the weather service.

After that, wind-whipped, wet, heavy snow could fall overnight, with the best chance of impact according to the weather service occurring near and north of Interstate 80.

There is a chance for wind-whipped snow into the Thursday morning commute (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

This snow could impact the morning commute on Thursday, with reduced visibility and blowing snow.