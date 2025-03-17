Minooka Community High School seeking input on 2025 Strategic Plan

Minooka Community High School is creating a new strategic long-term plan, and is seeking community feedback by Friday, March 21.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVQMX97 and more information on the plan can be found at https://www.mchs.net/page/strategic-plan.

According to a Friday news release, the survey will aid the district in making decisions about the future. It is also seeking people to take part in a two-day workshop as part of its strategic planning committee. The district wants to formalize a five-year plan.

“The strategic long-range plan is the framework through which the district supports schools to ensure the academic success of each student,” reads the release. “The focus areas of study set forth by the school board and administration form the funamental principles of the strategic long-range plan.”

The news release said community input and collabroation will be important to the plan’s outcome, and the district would like to build on its past achievements and add more areas of need.

The last strategic plan was created in 2018.