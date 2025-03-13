Immaculate Conception School in Morris announces second trimester honor roll

Immaculate Conception School in Morris has announced its honor rolls for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year.
Straight A Honor Roll
Eighth grade: Olivia Awe, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills
Seventh grade: Adeline Kuipers, Josie Mueller
Sixth grade: Sam Biros
Fifth grade: Max Mueller, Hollis Rogers
High Honor Roll
Eighth grade: JD Bell, Elise Cherven, Levi Gehris, Broden McNichols, Skeeter Rogers
Seventh grade: Kelsey Conley, Peter Munda, Avery Perry, Maddie Resar, Morgan Smith
Sixth grade: Dominic Boblak, JJ Borgstrom, Isabella Gonzales-Guerreo, Kellan Kuhel, Lucy Munsell
Fifth grade: Matthew Munda, Andrew Wiley
Honor Roll
Eighth grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Josh Costa, Mallory Munsell, Ryan Ramos, Rusty Rogers,
Seventh grade: Yeisy Balbuena
Sixth grade: Tatiana Garcia, Evie Johnson
Fifth grade: Sebastian Garcia, Kaeden Martin, Eli Ray