March 13, 2025
Morris Herald-News
Immaculate Conception School in Morris announces second trimester honor roll

By Michael Urbanec
A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

Immaculate Conception School in Morris has announced its honor rolls for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year.

Straight A Honor Roll

Eighth grade: Olivia Awe, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills

Seventh grade: Adeline Kuipers, Josie Mueller

Sixth grade: Sam Biros

Fifth grade: Max Mueller, Hollis Rogers

High Honor Roll

Eighth grade: JD Bell, Elise Cherven, Levi Gehris, Broden McNichols, Skeeter Rogers

Seventh grade: Kelsey Conley, Peter Munda, Avery Perry, Maddie Resar, Morgan Smith

Sixth grade: Dominic Boblak, JJ Borgstrom, Isabella Gonzales-Guerreo, Kellan Kuhel, Lucy Munsell

Fifth grade: Matthew Munda, Andrew Wiley

Honor Roll

Eighth grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Josh Costa, Mallory Munsell, Ryan Ramos, Rusty Rogers,

Seventh grade: Yeisy Balbuena

Sixth grade: Tatiana Garcia, Evie Johnson

Fifth grade: Sebastian Garcia, Kaeden Martin, Eli Ray

Grundy CountyEducation
