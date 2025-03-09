IESA selections Coal City Middle School as Sportsmanship School of the Month

Out of approximately 500 member schools, the Illinois Elementary School Association honors one school a month across seven months of the academic year at its Sportsmanship of the Month School. The honorees are selected from the Good Sports Reports submitted by the IESA Officials Advisory Committee and Coal City Middle School was recognized for the month of February. The students pictured represent the wrestling, seventh and eighth grade volleyball, and seventh and eighth grade basketball teams. (Photo provided by Coal City Middle School)

The IESA is recognizing Coal City Middle School as good sports, by selecting it as the Sportsmanship School of the Month.

Coal City Middle School was selected after multiple Good Sport Reports were sent to the IESA after its participation in the Eureka Duels wrestling event and participation in basketball games in January.

“The Eureka Middle School wrestling team faced intense competition against one of the strongest teams in the state,” reads one of the reports. “While Eureka secured just one victory, what stood out most was the exceptional sportsmanship displayed by Coal City’s athletes and coaches.”

Coal City Middle School said in a Friday news release that the qualities of good sportsmanship, respect, encouragement, positivity, honesty and fair play, are being instilled in the athletes at Coal City Middle School.

“We had three really positive emails come in regarding our wrestling, volleyball and our boys basketball programs in the month of January,” said Principal Cam Stone.

The news release said there were several notable displays of sportsmanship from how players interacted with their opponents.

“Their coaches and athletes took time to compliment Eureka’s team on their effort and work ethic, leaving a lasting positive impression,” the report said. “Coal City’s humility in victory and respect for their opponents reflect the values instilled within their program. Their example serves as a reminder of what sportsmanship should look like in competition.”

Stone said the school has also received similar reports about outstanding sportsmanship from its volleyball and basketball teams.

“These messages and particularly this recognition from IESA is something to celebrate, and to be one of just seven schools recognized in an academic year is just an outstanding honor for our school, our students and our staff,” Stone said.

Stone credits Athletic Director Rodney Monbrum for placing an emphasis on character and sportsmanship whether students are in the classroom or on the mat, or court.

Stone shared the news with students and staff Thursday as the school gathered to celebrate the wrestling program, which is sending nine students to the IESA State Wrestling Finals, as well as preparing for a regional championship game in volleyball.

“Your dedication to fostering a positive athletic environment reflects the highest standards of sportsmanship and serves as an inspiration to students, coaches, and fans alike,” said IESA Executive Director Nicole Schaefbauer. “We sincerely appreciate your commitment to these values and the example you set for others…thank you for making sportsmanship a priority at Coal City Middle School."