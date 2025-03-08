Minooka Community High School students earn Director Awards from GAVC

The winners of the February Grundy Area Vocational Center Director Awards from Minooka Community High School, Stephanie Espinoza, Owen Novinski and Vanessa Alegria. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Three Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center were presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performances in class.

Director Award winners in February were Stephanie Espinoza in Automotive Technology, Owen Novinski in Fire Science, and Vanessa Alegria in Health Occupations.

Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at the GAVC for the duration of the school year.

The GAVC offers students the ability to explore potential careers, promoting academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing the integration of core academic skills, classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, personal and leadership development, and relationships with partners.

For information on the GAVC, visit gavc-il.org.