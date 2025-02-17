Grundy County Historical Society presenting Lincoln program for elementary schools

Bringing tourists to local attractions such as the Grundy County Historical Society Museum and the I & M Canal trail are included on the list of goals for the new master plan.

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum will be traveling to schools with Abraham Lincoln impersonator Randy Duncan for four programs with third grade students.

The museum is teaming with Kim and Trudy Deslauriers on the program, which will see Abraham Lincoln travel to Morris Grade School, Saratoga Elementary, Nettle Creek Elementary, and Immaculate Conception School.

Mrs. Deslauriers will introduce Lincoln to the groups on Feb. 29 at Morris Grade School and Saratoga Elementary, and each student will get a Lincoln penny to take home as a memento.

Additional programs will continue into March, when Mrs. Deslauriers will visit schools to teach about the I&M Canal and the Irish canal workers. In April, students will learn about the Native Americans and Chief Shabbona. In May, students will take a trip to the museum to see the exhibits. Students who visit the museum with an adult over the summer will receive a dog tag necklace on their first visit.