Quick burst of snow expected during Friday afternoon commute in northern Illinois

A quick burst of snow is expected to impact the afternoon commute in parts of northern Illinois on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A band of snow is expected to develop and move across northern Illinois on Friday during the late afternoon/early evening hours. The snow may only last for an hour or two at any given location, according to the weather service. That said, snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, resulting in quick accumulations on roadways.

The snow will move from west to east, and is forecasted to fall during the 5 to 11 p.m. window Friday. The potential for travel impacts is higher north of Interstate 88.

Visibility could fall under one half mile and winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Prepare for rapidly changing conditions if traveling Friday evening.

Saturday also could see freezing rain, sleet, and additional snow. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the weekend, and by Monday wind chills could be as low as 20 to 30 below zero.