The First Presbyterian Church’s choir and musicians will perform “Handel’s Messiah” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

All ages are welcome, and this event is free and open to the public.

First Presbyterian Church is also hosting “Stable of Joy”, a nativity play from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This event is an open house with an opportunity to step outside and enjoy a live nativity scene.