Thursday weather: northern Illinois to see 1-4 inches of snow

The National Weather Service says another 1-4 inches of snow are possible on Thursday (National Weather Service)

Northern Illinois is experiencing its first measurable snowfall of the season Thursday, with wind-driven snow creating treacherous conditions for the morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Cook, and Will. The advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., with warnings of slippery roads, sharply reduced visibility, and challenging travel conditions.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., snowfall rates could approach an inch per hour in some areas, contributing to accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, particularly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Adding to the hazards, strong west-northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph are whipping the snow, further reducing visibility and making roads even more dangerous. Drivers are urged to prepare for slush-covered roads and to plan for additional travel time.

This afternoon, the snow is expected to transition to rain as temperatures climb to a high near 39 degrees. However, a wind advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m., with gusts potentially toppling unsecured objects and causing downed tree limbs or isolated power outages.

Thursday night, conditions will gradually improve, with rain chances diminishing before midnight. Skies will remain cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees, and breezy northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution while driving, especially on untreated surfaces, and to secure outdoor items ahead of strong winds.