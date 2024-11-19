First snowflakes of the season in the forecast for northern Illinois

Northern Illinois will experience a notable weather shift this week, with the first snowflakes of the season expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning according to the National Weather Service, marking the transition to colder, wintry conditions.

Tuesday started on a windy note, with morning gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The day will remain partly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s, before winds calm slightly overnight as temperatures dip to the low 40s. A slim chance of showers develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, cooler air arrives, with highs dropping to the mid 40s. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of rain and snow as evening approaches. While accumulation is unlikely, scattered snow showers overnight will bring a wintry feel. Blustery conditions will persist, with west-northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph and lows going below freezing.

Thursday presents the best chance to see snowflakes during the morning hours. A mix of snow and rain is expected, with snow transitioning to rain as temperatures rise to a high near 40 degrees. Gusty winds will continue, adding to the wintry chill. Precipitation chances decrease by evening, though cloudy skies and breezy conditions linger overnight.

The end of the week remains cool and unsettled. Friday stays mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s, and the potential for lake-effect showers near Lake Michigan. Saturday’s temperatures hold steady in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

Residents are advised to prepare for the chilly, blustery conditions and to stay alert for slick spots on roads during snow showers, especially early Thursday.